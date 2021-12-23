Best Buy Last-Second savings event offers fast turn-around on curbside and in-store pickup

CNET

If you still have some last minute shopping left to do, Best Buy may be one of your best options at this point so you can still score a great deal. Right now the retailer is promoting a "Last-Second" savings event focusing on one-hour turn-arounds on curbside or in-store pickup. promoting some great deals that were available for curbside or in-store pick up. The sale will last until Dec. 24 at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET), however, if you want your purchase ready for Christmas Day, keep in mind their stores will close at 7 p.m. local time on Dec 24 and will not open at all on Dec. 25. Therefore, it's best to buy sooner, rather than later.

If you've still got some final names to check off your gift list, don't miss out. From headphones to air fryers, small beverage coolers to smart home accessories, this sale at Best Buy has something for everyone. It's worth noting that not all items will be available in all locations, so you'll want to check local inventory on the pages for the products of interest to see if you can select for in-store or curbside pickup. Some of the discounts here are the same ones we've been seeing since early in November and others are recent price drops just for this.

David Carnoy/CNET With the arrival of Beats new Fit Pro earbuds, I assumed we'd see some nice discounts on the earlier and less feature-rich Beats Studio Buds, which list for $150, or only $50 less than the new $200 Beats Fit Pro. I predicted we might see their price dip to $100 and sure enough, that's what their price is now (and a new low). The Beats Studio Buds look a lot like the rumored stemless AirPods that people were talking about but never materialized -- as AirPods anyway. Geared toward both iOS and Android users, they're missing a few key features on the Apple side of things (there's no H1 or W1 chip), but they're small, lightweight earbuds that are comfortable to wear and offer good sound. They fit most ears securely, including mine -- I run with them without a problem -- but others may find a better fit with the Beats Fit Pro and their integrated wing tips. Read our Beats Studio Buds review.

If you're looking to take your health a bit more seriously in 2022 or know someone else who may be doing that, the Fitbit Charge 5 is a great companion to keep them on track. It has health monitoring, sleep tracking and recently added EKG functionality. Grab one now.

Walmart If you don't already have an air fryer, Black Friday is a great time to pick one up. This Chefman 8-quart air fryer has a large capacity, multiple cooking presets and more. It's easy to clean and cooks great food, so what are you waiting for?

Ninja The Ninja coffee system will let you select from classic, rich, over ice, or specialty grounds or coffee pods (and yes, it is compatible with K-cups) to create coffeehouse-style drinks. It also has a built-in, fold-away frother for milk or milk alternatives. Pieces of the machines are removable and dishwasher safe for easy cleaning, and there's an independent hot water system with hot and boil temperature settings to make instant soup, oatmeal and hot cocoa.

David Carnoy/CNET The Sony WH-XB910Ns are a great, budget friendly option for noise-canceling headphones. They boast up to 30 hours of battery life and can support two Bluetooth connections simultaneously for almost effortless switching between devices. They were named one of our favorite pairs of Sony headphones from this year.

Acer The Acer Chromebook is a great blend of durable, portable and accessible. It boasts 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, so it's ideal for browsing and online work, but not too much more than that. And with 15 hours of battery life and weighing only 0.74 pounds. It's great for getting some work done on the road.

