Have some last minute shopping to do? Best Buy's latest sale is calling your name

If you still have some last minute shopping left to do, Best Buy may be one of your best options at this point so you can still score a great deal. The retailer kicked off a sale promoting some great deals that can be purchased online and picked up in store or curbside, making them ideal for the shoppers who waited until the last minute hoping for some more deals out there. The sale does not have an expiration date set yet, but the prices here could change at any time.

From headphones to air fryers, small beverage coolers to smart home accessories, this sale at Best Buy has something for everyone. It's worth noting that not all items will be available in all locations, so you'll want to check local inventory on the pages for the products of interest to see if you can select for in-store or curbside pickup. Some of the discounts here are the same ones we've been seeing since early in November and others are recent price drops just for this.

David Carnoy/CNET With the arrival of Beats new Fit Pro earbuds, I assumed we'd see some nice discounts on the earlier and less feature-rich Beats Studio Buds, which list for $150, or only $50 less than the new $200 Beats Fit Pro. I predicted we might see their price dip to $100 and sure enough, that's what their price is now (and a new low). The Beats Studio Buds look a lot like the rumored stemless AirPods that people were talking about but never materialized -- as AirPods anyway. Geared toward both iOS and Android users, they're missing a few key features on the Apple side of things (there's no H1 or W1 chip), but they're small, lightweight earbuds that are comfortable to wear and offer good sound. They fit most ears securely, including mine -- I run with them without a problem -- but others may find a better fit with the Beats Fit Pro and their integrated wing tips. Read our Beats Studio Buds review.

If you're looking to take your health a bit more seriously in 2022 or know someone else who may be doing that, the Fitbit Charge 5 is a great companion to keep them on track. It has health monitoring, sleep tracking and recently added EKG functionality. Grab one now.

Walmart If you don't already have an air fryer, Black Friday is a great time to pick one up. This Chefman 8-quart air fryer has a large capacity, multiple cooking presets and more. It's easy to clean and cooks great food, so what are you waiting for?

Some of our other favorites from this last-minute sales event include: