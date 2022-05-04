Tech

Best Buy Drops Surprise 24-Hour Flash Sale With Deals on Laptops, 4K TVs, Cameras and More

This one-day sale has hundreds of items across Best Buy at lower prices, so you won't want to miss out.

Jared DiPane
It's been a few weeks since we last saw Best Buy offer up a sitewide sale, but the big-box retailer is back today with a surprise 24-hour flash sale. Included in the sale are discounts on hundreds of different items across all the categories the company sells, including laptops, TVs, fitness trackers, smart home goodies and much more. These discounts are only good for today, May 4, so don't miss out on any of them.

The sale covers nearly every category that Best Buy sells. During this limited-time deal you can get the Lenovo Chromebook 3 for just $89 or the Ninja Foodi 2-basket air fryer for $130, both of which are the lowest we've seen these items go for to date. There's also deals on things like this 2000 PSI electric pressure washer from Greenworks, 43-inch TCL Android TV, Beats Solo3 headphones and so much more. We've highlighted some of our favorites from the sale below, but be sure to check out the whole thing so you don't miss any of the great deals.