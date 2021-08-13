Best Buy anniversary sale includes 54% off Sphero kits, discounts on workout equipment and more

Deal Savings Price





If you head over to Best Buy this weekend, you'll find a ton of things on sale in celebration of the company's anniversary. It's a big event for Best Buy on a corporate level, and that has translated into a fun sale for everyone at home. We've been taking a look at all of the sales available on the website and have highlighted the ones we think are the best, but if you take a look at the sale you'll find quite a bit in the way of workout equipment, gaming discounts and of course deals on laptops all over.

Sphero It's hard to not love Sphero robots. They're cute, fun and a great way to drive a cat insane. One of the coolest parts of the Sphero product line is the programming education products, which gives anyone at any age the basics of programming. And like the rest of its line, the Activity Kit to help with this is bright and colorful and a solid way to create challenges for you to program your way out of. It's also only $37 during this sale, which is great for everyone.

NordicTrack This rowing machine stores away neatly when you aren't using it, but when set up it offers 25 levels of resistance for you to pull against. The onboard backlit display gives you all of the fitness stats you need, while the steel rail supports up to 250lbs with no problem. It's a solid option at full price, but this steep discount makes it an easy buy.