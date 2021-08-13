Kevin Costner visits Field of Dreams Ford to replace Bronco hardtops DuckDuckGo, explained Britney Spears' father to step down as conservator Track today's child tax credit 4th stimulus payment update
Featured Mobile Computing Home Entertainment Services & Software
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Best Buy anniversary sale includes 54% off Sphero kits, discounts on workout equipment and more

It's a three-day event with a ton of things on sale, both in-store and online.

Deal
Savings
Price
best-buy-logo-laptop-3484
Angela Lang/CNET

If you head over to Best Buy this weekend, you'll find a ton of things on sale in celebration of the company's anniversary. It's a big event for Best Buy on a corporate level, and that has translated into a fun sale for everyone at home. We've been taking a look at all of the sales available on the website and have highlighted the ones we think are the best, but if you take a look at the sale you'll find quite a bit in the way of workout equipment, gaming discounts and of course deals on laptops all over. 

Sphero Activity Kit: $37

Save $43
Sphero

It's hard to not love Sphero robots. They're cute, fun and a great way to drive a cat insane. One of the coolest parts of the Sphero product line is the programming education products, which gives anyone at any age the basics of programming. And like the rest of its line, the Activity Kit to help with this is bright and colorful and a solid way to create challenges for you to program your way out of. It's also only $37 during this sale, which is great for everyone.

$37 at Best Buy

NordicTrack RW200 Rowing Machine: $700

Save $600
NordicTrack

This rowing machine stores away neatly when you aren't using it, but when set up it offers 25 levels of resistance for you to pull against. The onboard backlit display gives you all of the fitness stats you need, while the steel rail supports up to 250lbs with no problem. It's a solid option at full price, but this steep discount makes it an easy buy. 

$700 at Best Buy

SanDisk Ultra 500GB M.2 SSD: $55

Save $75
SanDisk

Need to upgrade your PC with a snappier boot disk? This 500GB SSD is perfect for holding your core OS and important apps to ensure your system boots in a flash, or maybe even add a little extra storage to your PlayStation 5 if you're worried about filling it up and are brave enough to crack your shiny new console open. Whatever you might need it for, this deal is hard to pass up. 

$55 at Best Buy