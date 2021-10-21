iPod at 20 PS5 restock tracker Moderna booster 100-million-year old crab Trump social network Pixel 6: Everything to know
Featured Mobile Computing Gaming Home Entertainment Services & Software
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Black Friday deals at Best Buy end tomorrow, these are the best things you can buy now

It's an early look at what the holiday sales will be, and some great opportunities to save.

Deal
Savings
Price
Show more (4 items)

Black Friday has come early to Best Buy, but only for one more day. Every section of the website has a great Black Friday deal listed, and clearly marked with a price guarantee. To help you navigate all of these offers, we've got a collection of our favorite deals below. And if you check back regularly, we'll be adding more until the Black Friday sale ends on Friday night.

Read moreBest early Black Friday deals at Walmart

Keurig K latte single serve K-Cup pod coffee maker

$30
Best Buy

When you need a perfect cup of coffee or a latte without the work, Keurig is the appliance to use. The Keurig K latte single-serve K-Cup pod coffee maker is versatile because it uses any K-Cup pod and, if you want a latte, you can simply press the shot button to get the concentrated coffee you need. Overall, for this price, you get a home cup of coffee with near-cafe quality. 

$60 at Best Buy

Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones: $170

Save $180
Sarah Tew/CNET

We'll be honest: These 2017 headphones are getting kind of long in the tooth, and they've been this price before. But you're still getting a full-size noise-canceling headphone with Apple's W1 chip for under $200. Check out our review, but remember that it's from four years ago:

Read our Beats Studio3 Wireless review.

 

$180 at Best Buy

Bella Pro 8-quart Air Fryer: $50

Save $80
Bella

Bella Air Fryers have been on sale at Best Buy before, but rarely will you see a deal quite this good. The 8-quart model is massive compared to most other fryers, and the 1,700-watt power output means it can consistently maintain the 400-degree maximum temperature when cooking.

$50 at Best Buy

Razer Wolverine Ultimate Gaming Controller

Save $60
Lori Grunin/CNET

The Razer Wolverine Ultimate Gaming Controller is a standout because of its compatibility with the Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and PC. You can improve your comfort by switching between thumbstick heights and shapes, as well as modifying the tilting or D-pad arrangement. There are also several lighting effects to choose from for those who enjoy fully customizing their gaming experience.

$100 at Best Buy

Rocketfish extended play battery pack

$25
Rocketfish

The Rocketfish Nintendo Switch battery pack allows gamers to play for longer periods of time without worrying about running out of power, making it the only equipment you need for on-the-go gaming. It features a built-in hands-free stand that fits the Nintendo Switch perfectly, and it doesn't require a wall outlet, unlike other chargers.

$25 at Best Buy

Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition Keyboard: $80

Save $50
Lori Grunin/CNET

Razer has a track record of making some of the best gaming hardware out there. Underneath the matte-black exteriors of most of these products is a dedication to quality -- and no shortage of LEDs for pretty colors you can personalize using the Razer software. The Huntsman Tournament Keyboard is one of the best you can get today, and at this price it's even better. 

$80 at Best Buy

Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones

Save $102
Lexy Savvides/CNET
ED I T O R S C H O I C E Dec 2020

The best headphones are those that can deliver all-around performance, and these Sony headphones are capable of doing just that. You'll wonder why you didn't get these headphones sooner, with a 30-hour battery life and touch sensor controls that can pause, play, skip tracks and control volume with ease. What's more, the adaptive sound control adjusts sound settings according to your activity, whether you're walking, running or traveling, making these headphones worth a look, especially at this price.

Read our Sony WH-1000XM4 review.

 

$248 at Best Buy

Motorola Razr 5G: $800

Save $200
Angela Lang/CNET

Motorola's stylish foldable phone has been slowly dropping in price for a couple of months now, but there are no hoops to jump through to get this deal. If you're looking to explore foldable phones without paying full price, this is one of the better opportunities you'll find today. Want to know more?

Read our Motorola Razr 5G review.

 

$800 at Best Buy

JaxJox Adjustable Kettlebell: $160

Save $90
Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Owning multiple kettlebells takes up a ton of space, it's much better to have one capable of adjusting to different weights. JaxJox offers the ability to shift from 6 to 42 pounds, and the connected feature allows you to use an app to better track your lifting workouts. It's a great way to improve your workouts, especially at this new low price.

$160 at Best Buy
Now playing: Watch this: How Black Friday is very different this year
8:15