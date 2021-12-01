Best Apple Pencil Deals 2021: Save $30 at select retailers

Deal Savings Price









Apple currently has two generations of the Apple Pencil available for purchase, and each of them only works with select iPads. It's a bit confusing, but you can't use the Apple Pencil 2 with the new iPad, and you can't use the first-gen Apple Pencil with the all-new iPad Mini. Luckily, it's easy to find both the Apple Pencil and Apple Pencil 2 in stock, and if you look hard enough you can even usually find it on sale. There's no reason to pay full price for one of these, and instead you should be looking for the best Apple Pencil deal you can find.

Beyond the Apple Pencil, there are a few great Apple Pencil alternatives that are also worth considering if these deals don't fit your budget or you're looking for more variety. We have all of those outlined below as well. Here's a current breakdown of the best Apple Pencil deals available right now, with a quick look at historic low pricing for both models.

Apple Pencil Pricing 2021 Model Apple Store price Best price right now Best all-time price Apple Pencil (1st-gen) $99 $80 $70 Apple Pencil (2nd-gen) $129 $99 $99

We've rounded up all of the best Apple Pencil deals that you can find around the internet right now to make things easier for you. If you have an iPad and want to enhance the experience, we highly suggest that you try an Apple Pencil out today to see how it works for you.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Best cheap Apple Pencil (1st-gen) deals

Apple's first generation Apple Pencil was originally released back in Nov. 2015 and has stuck around since then. At its debut, it worked with the first iPad Pro model, but starting with the 3rd-gen of the iPad Pro it's no longer compatible with those devices. It has a Lightning connector built into the end for charging the Apple Pencil right from your iPad, and has a removable tip that be changed out after your current one starts to get worn down.

The 1st-gen Apple Pencil is compatible with all pre-2018 iPad Pro models, iPad Air 3, iPad Mini 2019 and all base model iPads since 2018. Here are the best Apple Pencil 1st-generation deals you can buy right now.

James Martin We've only seen the Apple Pencil drop below this price one time, ever. If you're looking to add a Pencil to your newly purchased iPad, now's the time to buy one.

Best cheap Apple Pencil (2nd-gen) deals

The second-gen Apple Pencil came about in Oct. 2018 alongside the third-gen iPad Pro, and while it may look similar on the surface there are quite a few differences between the two models. One big difference is that the Apple Pencil 2 charges magnetically while attached to newer iPads, meaning there is no Lightning connector at the end that you use. The design is slightly refined as well, with one flat side that's used to charge and a sensor near the tip that enables Double-Tap features.

The 2nd-gen Apple Pencil works with all 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros (2018 and later models), as well as the iPad Air 4 (2020) and new iPad Mini. Here are the best Apple Pencil 2 deals you can get right now.

Sarah Tew/CNET Apple's 2nd-gen Pencil is back down to its lowest price. It's a perfect time to grab one for yourself or someone you know who loves their iPad and wants to take the experience to the next level.

Best Cheap Apple Pencil Alternatives

While the Apple Pencil offers one of the best experiences when paired with the iPad, that doesn't mean that it's what's best for everyone. There are a number of cheaper Apple Pencil alternatives that you can take a look at. Here are some of the best ones that are on sale right now.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Logitech Crayon works with just about every iPad, unlike the Apple Pencil. It doesn't have the fancy instant pairing or magnetic charging, but other than that it works very similarly to the Apple Pencil for a fraction of the price.

Amazon This stylus is a great cheap alternative to the Apple Pencil if you want the overall style of the Pencil without the price tag. It has removable tips, can be turned on and off and even recharges via USB-C.

Adonit This stylus pen has a nice sleek design and offers a black option that Apple does not currently have for its Pencil models. It offers up to 12 hours of battery per charge, and a 4-minute charge can give you an extra hour of battery life. It uses Micro-USB for charging and can charge and write at the same time.

Apple Pencil vs. Apple Pencil 2: Which should you buy?

The decision here is simple: You have to buy the one that's compatible with your iPad. Unfortunately, Apple does not let you pick which Apple Pencil you want to use with which iPad. Instead, iPads are only compatible with a specific model of the Apple Pencil.

As outlined above, the original Apple Pencil only works with the first and second-gen 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 10.5-inch iPad Pro, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, iPad Air 3, 5th-gen iPad Mini, and all of the base model iPad since the 6th-gen model. If you have a newer iPad Pro, iPad Air 4th-gen or the all-new iPad Mini, you'll need to opt for the second-gen Pencil.

If you want to avoid this confusion, you can select from one of the non-Apple alternatives listed above, which should work on any and all iPad models.