AWS outage appears to cause issues at Twitch, PSN and other sites

Getty

Amazon Web Services appears be experiencing another outage. On Wednesday, the status page for AWS showed "connectivity issues" in some of its western US regions. The outage appeared to cause problems at multiple sites, including DoorDash, Twitch, Hulu and PlayStation Network, according to reports on Down Detector.

"We have identified the root cause of the Internet connectivity to the US-WEST-1 Region and have taken steps to restore connectivity," reads an update on the AWS status page posted at 8:01 a.m. PT. "We have seen some improvement to Internet connectivity in the last few minutes but continue to work towards full recovery."

Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for additional comment.

The service stores and serves up much of the internet. The reported issues on Wednesday come after an AWS outage last week affected sites including Google, Slack, Disney Plus, and McDonald's. That outage also appeared to impact Amazon's internal systems around the country, leaving some warehouses at a standstill.

Twitch, the streaming service owned by Amazon, on Wednesday confirmed that several issues affecting it services, saying in a tweet that it was working to fix them.