Apple's Industrial Design Chief, Evans Hankey, Is Leaving the Company

Apple's head of industrial design, Evans Hankey, is leaving the company next year, marking another transition for the iPhone maker after celebrated design chief Jony Ive left three years ago.

Hankey had been heading the company's hardware design teams, overseeing the look and feel of products ranging from Mac computers to AirPods headphones. She worked alongside Alan Dye, Apple's head of design for software and human interface design. Hankey's departure was announced inside Apple earlier this week, Bloomberg reported. Apple confirmed the move, and said she will remain at the company for the next six months to help with transition.

"Apple's design team brings together expert creatives from around the world and across many disciplines to imagine products that are undeniably Apple," a company spokesperson said in a statement. "The senior design team has strong leaders with decades of experience."

Hankey's exit will bring a period of transition for the world's most highly valued company, and it's coming at an important time. Apple's rumored to be putting finishing touches on a headset that it could unveil next year, according to reports including from CNET. Tech industry insiders believe that Apple's entry into the still-nascent markets for virtual reality and augmented reality could attract mainstream attention to VR and AR in a way that others, including Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg, have so far struggled to do.

The departure also draws attention to Apple's leadership, whose bench is relatively stable when compared to other tech firms. Tim Cook was appointed CEO by Steve Jobs in 2011 and has been able to keep many of his peers who worked with Jobs on at the company. One notable exception was Ive, who'd worked with Jobs to help create the first iMac computer, iPod music player, iPhone and Apple Watch. Ive kept working with Apple after his planned departure, but appeared to fully separate from the company earlier this year, according to press reports.