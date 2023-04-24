Apple's AR/VR Headset Will Be Able to Run 'Hundreds of Thousands' of iPad Apps, Report Says

After years of rumors, Apple's AR/VR headset is expected to be unveiled at the tech giant's Worldwide Developers Conference in June. The headset will launch with a ton of features as Apple tries to entice you to try its newest product, according to a report Sunday from Bloomberg.

For now, the rumored features lineup seems focused on the everyday people, versus a more niche consumer demographic.

Read more: Apple's AR/VR Headset: What to Expect in 2023

Apple's headset, which could cost around $3,000, will reportedly be able to run its existing iPad apps like Books, Camera, Contacts, Freeform and Mail with little to no extra work. It'll also work with "hundreds of thousands" of third-party iPad apps, according to Bloomberg. And you could be able to watch live sports, news and videos with immersive environments.

The headset will reportedly have a large gaming focus which could mean another platform for Apple Arcade games, as well as a wellness app with meditations and calming sounds. You may also get access to fitness services that allow you to workout while wearing the headset.

In addition, the device will reportedly include an external battery that the users can keep in their pocket and attach magnetically with a cable. The headset will also have a USB-C connector for data transfers.

Read more: Best VR Headsets of 2023

The AR/VR headset is reportedly include advanced videoconferencing features for more interactive digital meetings. You'll also be able to use the Freeform app's collaboration tools to enhance your meetings, according to Bloomberg.

There's also reportedly a way to connect with the Mac to use the headset as a external monitor. The headset will also reportedly have different ways to operate like hand and eye control, Siri and being connected to other Apple devices.

If unveiled in June, Apple's AR/VR headset will be in the company of the PlayStation VR 2 and the Meta Quest 3.

CNET reached out to Apple for comment and we'll update when we hear back.