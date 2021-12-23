Apple workers to stage a walkout on Christmas Eve

Apple

Apple Together, a group of corporate and retail workers, on Thursday announced that employees are staging a walkout on Christmas Eve "to demand better working conditions." The Apple employees are asking customers not to cross the picket line or to shop at Apple on Dec. 24, the group said on Twitter

"We deserve a respectful workplace. We deserve paid sick time. We deserve protection on the frontlines. We deserve proper mental healthcare," the tweet said. "Demand that Apple upholds its image with your wallet. Don't shop in stores. Don't shop online."

Apple has seen increasing employee activism this year over alleged sexual harassment and other workplace issues.

Cher Scarlett, an Apple software engineer who became the public face of the #AppleToo movement, published a piece on Medium in August alleging that sexual harassment, assault and racism complaints are being ignored by Apple management. Scarlett left the company in November.

In July, employees started a petition asking for more flexible working conditions amid calls to return to the office during the COVID-19 pandemic. Apple last week delayed its return to work indefinitely following the emergence of the highly infectious omicron variant as cases began to rapidly rise again.

The US Department of Labor is investigating Apple over allegations from a former employee that the company retaliated against her when she raised concerns over unsafe working conditions and workplace harassment.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.