Apple Watch With Satellite Connectivity and M3-based iMacs Could Be Coming Next Year, Report Says

Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

Apple may have some upgrades in store for its iMacs and Apple Watches. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman's Sunday newsletter, M3-based versions of the company's desktop and Apple Watches with satellite connectivity could be in the works.

The M3-based iMacs are said to arrive at the end of next year at the earliest, while the Apple Watch could gain the new functionality for emergency use this year or in 2023, says Gurman.

Satellite connectivity, which was a rumored iPhone 13 feature that didn't come to fruition, would allow you to send short texts to select contacts when out of cellular service range in emergency situations. The feature is also rumored to come to the iPhone 14 this fall.

As for the iMac, many details surrounding Apple's M3 chip are unclear, but Apple has reportedly been actively testing its next generation of in-house chips, the M2 chips series, in several new Mac models to possibly launch later this year. These models include a MacBook Air, Mac mini and an entry-level MacBook Pro, among others.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.