Apple Store Workers Reportedly Withdraw from Union Vote

Employees at an Apple Store in Atlanta reportedly won't be voting to unionize just yet: organizers have withdrawn their request for a union election on June 2, accusing Apple of union-busting activity.

The Communications Workers of America (CWA), which represents the organizing workers at the Apple Store in Cumberland Mall, Atlanta, alleged that Apple's violations of the National Labor Relations Act "have made a free and fair election impossible," according to an emailed statement seen by Bloomberg. The CWA is also concerned that COVID infections among workers would limit eligible workers from safely voting.

Workers had organized with the CWA to file for a union election with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) in April. According to NLRB rules, after withdrawing from this election, they can file for another one in six months.

The Cumberland Mall employees are one of two groups of Apple Store workers seeking to unionize. The other, organizing under the group moniker Fruit Stand Workers United, are located in Apple's Grand Central Terminal store in New York and are affiliated with Workers United.

Neither the CWA nor Apple have responded to request for comment by time of publication.