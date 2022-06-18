Apple Store Employees in Maryland First to Vote to Unionize

Apple employees at a Maryland store near Baltimore voted to unionize, according to an announcement Saturday, a first for the tech giant's more than 270 stores in the United States.

According to reports from the New York Times, Washington Post and others, a tally of 65 employees voted in favor of joining the union, the Coalition of Organized Retail Employees (CORE), which is part of The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM). Reportedly 33 employees voted against the union, with an official count still pending.

"I applaud the courage displayed by CORE members at the Apple store in Towson for achieving this historic victory," the IAM's International President Robert Martinez said in a statement Saturday, adding a public request that Apple CEO Tim Cook "respect" the election results and "fast-track a first contract for the dedicated IAM CORE Apple employees in Towson."

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.