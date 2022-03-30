Apple Rumored to Be Developing More Financial Services Capabilities

Sarah Tew/CNET

Over the years, Apple's morphed from a computer maker to a titan of the music industry and one of the world's biggest phone makers. In the last week, its Apple TV Plus streaming service won an Oscar for best picture, too. Now, Apple may be further along on its journey to becoming a financial institution.

Apple is said to be developing its own payment processing technology, as well as capabilities for future financial efforts, according to a Wednesday report by Bloomberg that cites anonymous sources. The multiyear plan, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman wrote, would reduce its reliance on outside partners like Goldman Sachs to power its financial products. Ultimately, according to the report, Apple is hoping to build up teams and technology to handle payment processing, risk assessment, fraud analysis and credit checks.

Apple and Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The tech giant has been steadily expanding its financial capabilities over the years. Though it's long managed accounts associated with its App Store, iTunes music service and iCloud storage service, Apple has also expanded its financial products through the Wallet app, not to mention Apple Pay and Apple Cash. It currently offers a branded credit card, the Apple Card, a Mastercard issued by Goldman Sachs.