Apple reportedly working on new iPad Mini with A15 processor

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

Apple's iPad Mini line is typically a step behind the tech giant's bigger tablets. A new report suggests the smaller iPad is getting an upgrade that'll inject some real power into it.

A new iPad Mini is in the works and is expected to get upgrades including an A15 processor, a USB-C port and a magnetic Smart Connector, according to a report from 9to5Mac on Tuesday. The A15 chip is the expected new processor that may debut in Apple's next iPhone, while the other features can be found on the previously released iPad Pro and iPad Air.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The last version of the iPad Mini came in 2019. The 7.9-inch tablet came with an A12 processor and pricing started at $400.