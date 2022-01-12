Apple releases 15.2.1 update for iOS and iPadOS to fix bugs

Getty

Apple on Wednesday released minor iOS and iPadOS updates for iPhone and iPad users that fixes bugs, as well as a potential hole in the operating systems' security that relates to Homekit, Apple's Siri-powered smart home platform.

The iOS 15.2.1 update fixes issues on iPhones that may prevent messages from loading when sent using an iCloud link or that may prevent third-party CarPlay apps from responding to input.

The iOS 15.2.1 and iPadOS 15.2.1 updates also fix operating system vulnerabilities that could allow Homekit to be exploited using denial of service attacks.

For iPhone and iPad users, the update is accessible by navigating to "Settings" from your device's home screen. From Settings, navigate to "General," then click on "Software Update."

The iOS and iPadOS 15.2 update was recently released and includes a number of updates and new features.

