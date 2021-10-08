Apple purchases space for huge new presence in Los Angeles

Apple

Apple is making its presence felt even more in Hollywood. The tech giant is in the beginning stages of constructing a 550,000-square-foot space on the border of Los Angeles and Culver City.

Apple confirmed to CNET Friday that the complex will consist of two different spaces connected by a shared wall and will serve as Apple's headquarters in Southern California. The building site will be environmentally friendly and powered by 100% renewable energy.

An Apple rep told Variety that the new buildings will serve as a "mixed use" facility, but failed to provide a further breakdown of the space, saying only, "We're in the early planning stages and will have more to share down the line."

The new facilities will be located along National and Venice boulevards, and the buildings will straddle the line between Culver City and Los Angeles.

Apple's continued push into LA real estate shouldn't come as a surprise. The company first established a presence in Culver City in 2014 and currently has over 1,500 employees in the area. The company plans to expand its workforce in Culver City to 3,000 by 2026. Right now, teams from Apple TV Plus, Apple Music and others work in the LA area.