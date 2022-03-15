Apple Park HQ Briefly Evacuated Over Hazmat Scare, Nothing Dangerous Found

Apple

Apple Park was reportedly evacuated Tuesday when a dangerous-seeming envelope was discovered. Employees were allowed to reenter their offices though when the substance was deemed not to be harmful and the situation was under control.

Oonly a portion of the campus was evacuated before given the all-clear, according to NBC Bay Area, which published photos of hazardous materials responders at the scene. NBC cited Santa Clara County Fire Department Capt. Justin Stockman as saying the envelope contained a "white powder substance."

Both Apple and the local county fire department didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

A contingent of Apple employees have been working in the offices as the company prepares a regular return to work in April amid declining COVID-19 cases in the US.