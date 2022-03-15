CNET Deal Days: Exclusive Discounts and Coupons 'Halo' on Paramount Plus 'Ms. Marvel' on Disney Plus Release Date iOS 15.4: Best New Features WatchOS 8.5: All the New Features Gas Prices
Apple Park HQ Briefly Evacuated Over Hazmat Scare, Nothing Dangerous Found

Apple's campus was evacuated after an unknown substance was found, according to local news reports.

Ian Sherr
Apple's spaceship-like campus is located in Cupertino, California.

Apple Park was reportedly evacuated Tuesday when a dangerous-seeming envelope was discovered. Employees were allowed to reenter their offices though when the substance was deemed not to be harmful and the situation was under control.

Oonly a portion of the campus was evacuated before given the all-clear, according to NBC Bay Area, which published photos of hazardous materials responders at the scene. NBC cited Santa Clara County Fire Department Capt. Justin Stockman as saying the envelope contained a "white powder substance."

Both Apple and the local county fire department didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

A contingent of Apple employees have been working in the offices as the company prepares a regular return to work in April amid declining COVID-19 cases in the US.