Apple mixed-reality headset's launch could get pushed to 2023, report says

James Martin/CNET

Apple is considering pushing back the launch of its mixed-reality headset by at least a few months, according to a Friday report from Bloomberg.

Apple was planning to unveil the headset at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference in June and then put it on sale later in the year, Bloomberg reported, citing people it said were familiar with the situation. But development challenges related to overheating, cameras and software have made it tough to stick to those goals, according to the sources, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private, Bloomberg said.

The delays could push the announcement to the end of this year or later, with the product hitting shelves by 2023, the sources told the news outlet. An Apple spokeswoman declined to comment to Bloomberg. Apple didn't immediately return an email from CNET seeking comment.

The headset is rumored to be a high-end device that incorporates both virtual and augmented reality. Apple hasn't discussed it publicly, but the product has been years in the making and already delayed before, according to other Bloomberg sources with knowledge of the matter.

The hope is to create a product with more appeal than current augmented reality goggles, which let users superimpose data and imagery on top of real-world views. Past AR headsets made by other companies have failed to gain traction with consumers. VR headsets, which provide an immersive experience, have been more successful but still haven't caught on much beyond a core group of gamers.