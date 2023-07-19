X
Apple Has Created Its Own AI Chatbot, Report Says

"Apple GPT" is being used internally, Bloomberg reports.

Corinne Reichert Senior Writer
Corinne Reichert (she/her) grew up in Sydney, Australia and moved to California in 2019. She holds degrees in law and communications, and currently oversees the CNET breaking news desk for the West Coast. Corinne covers everything from phones, social media and security to movies, politics, 5G and pop culture. In her spare time, she watches soccer games, F1 races and Disney movies.
Apple logo on an Apple Store window
James Martin/CNET

Apple has created its own generative artificial intelligence tools to compete with ChatGPT, according to a Bloomberg report Wednesday. 

Apple built its own framework that can create large language models, called "Ajax," as well as a chatbot service that internal engineers are calling Apple GPT, according to Bloomberg citing unnamed sources.

It's part of the iPhone giant's bid to compete in the AI space, the report said. Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Large language models are what power generative artificial intelligence chatbots, like OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Bard. Microsoft also launched an AI-powered Bing search earlier this year that makes use of ChatGPT, but Apple has yet to launch anything that competes with these offerings.

The report also follows Meta launching the second generation of its large language model, Llama 2, this week, making it free commercially in a partnership with Microsoft. Qualcomm is also working with Meta to make Llama 2 AI implementations available on phones and PCs starting next year.

