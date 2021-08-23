Apple could launch a 'M1X' Mac Mini in the next few months, report says

Dan Ackerman/CNET

Apple could debut a powered-up version of its Mac Mini soon. A new high-end model of the Mac Mini with the tech giant's faster "M1X" processor could be coming in the "next several months," Bloomberg's Mark Gurman's reported in his Power On newsletter, noted on Monday by MacRumors.

The new Mini Mac is also expected to feature a new design and more ports. The upcoming model will reportedly replace the previous model with Apple's M1 chip, which debuted last fall.

A New Mac Mini isn't the only product rumored to be on the way soon. Apple is also expected to debut its new iPhone, expected to be called the iPhone 13, alongside the Apple Watch 7 and AirPods 3 during a September event.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.