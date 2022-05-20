Apple's AR, VR Headset: Report Says It Could Be Coming Soon

Apple's mixed-reality headset might be close to completion, Bloomberg reported on Thursday. The company's board, which meets at least four times a year, got a demonstration of Apple's AR, VR headset during a meeting last week, according to Bloomberg, citing "people with knowledge of the matter."

Apple has also ramped up development of its reality operating system, which will run on the headset, people familiar with the work told Bloomberg.

The headset reportedly combines elements of augmented and virtual reality. The headset would be Apple's first new product since the Apple Watch in 2015.

Apple has planned to unveil the headset by the end of this year or at some point next year. People might be able to get their hands on the headset by 2023. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reportedly predicted that Apple's "goal is to replace the ‌iPhone‌ with AR in 10 years."

Last year, another Bloomberg report suggested internal disagreements on Apple's AR and VR plans. The report said Apple could pursue a split strategy, meaning it would develop a VR headset first, and AR smart glass would come later.

Apple didn't immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.