This Apple AirPods Pro Black Friday deal is still available right now (updated)

Angela Lang/CNET

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Update, 7:51 a.m. PT: The AirPods Pro for $159 are sold out online at Walmart, but you might be able to . However, they remain available at Amazon for just $11 more. Meanwhile, the new AirPods 3 are down to $150 at Amazon, a new all-time low.

Hoping to pick up a pair of Apple's AirPods with a great discount? You still can even though Black Friday has come and gone. Right now, thanks to an incredible Black Friday AirPods deal, you can pick up the AirPods Pro at a $79 discount compared with what Apple has them listed for. That means the AirPods Pro can be yours for only $170 right now if you're quick -- and you don't even have to wait for Cyber Monday. They went as low as $159, but that offer seems to . Meanwhile, the Apple AirPods 2 are available for $100. This offer is unlikely to last long, so if you are in the market for a pair of AirPods, grab them now.

AirPods Black Friday deals have a tendency to sell out pretty quickly. Earlier this month, Walmart discounted the AirPods 2 to only $89, and it didn't stick around for long. We've already seen stock go in and out on the AirPods Pro, though both Walmart and Amazon seem to have them in stock for the time being. Other retailers, like Target, still have these and have not matched Walmart's advertised Black Friday deal. And now that deal is gone as we head toward Cyber Monday.

Odds are you've heard of the AirPods Pro before, but here's a little breakdown of what to know about these popular earbuds. The AirPods Pro are truly wireless earbuds that offer active noise cancellation, a feature that the AirPods 2 don't have. You'll notice the design of them is a bit different, and that's because Apple needed silicone tips to form a better fit in your ear and the stems of the headphones have a touch panel for controlling different settings. You can use them with noise-canceling or without, and Apple added a transparency mode that lets some of the outside noise in so you can still hear what's going on around you. Just recently, Apple upgraded the AirPods Pro charging case to include MagSafe, which is a great addition.