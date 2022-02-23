Amsterdam Apple Store Hostage Incident Ends; Suspect Reportedly Has Died

Charles M. Vella/Getty Image

A hostage situation at an Apple Store in Amsterdam on Tuesday ended with the hostage being freed and the suspect being taken into custody after he was struck by a police vehicle as he ran from the store, law enforcement officials said. The suspect died Wednesday evening as a result of his injuries, Amsterdam newspaper Het Parool reported, citing the suspect's attorney.

Earlier Wednesday, police said they're still investigating the incident as well as a possible motive. Police said the suspect had a handgun and a semi-automatic weapon and was carrying explosive components, though the explosive materials weren't yet armed. They said the suspect, a 27-year-old Amsterdam resident, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Tuesday evening local time, police reported on an official Twitter account that there was "an ongoing hostage situation at the Apple Store at Leidseplein," a popular shopping and entertainment area in the city. Police said that a person with a firearm was in the store and that specialist units were at the scene. They cleared the square where the store is located and asked people in Leidseplein to stay inside.

Amsterdam police had received a report of a possible robbery at the Apple Store at 5:30 p.m. local time. The man exited the Apple store, then saw police, took a hostage and reentered the store, Amsterdam newspaper Het Parool reported, citing eyewitnesses. Police said units were fired at when they arrived at the scene. The Netherlands Special Interventions Service also responded to the incident.

Police provided updates throughout the incident via Twitter, tweeting at 8:53 p.m. local time that "several people" were able to get out of the building. At 10:15 p.m., they said "dozens of people" had left the Apple Store and were being taken to a police location to provide witness statements and receive victim support services.

Multiple posts on social media showed footage of the incident while it was ongoing, despite people being cautioned by police not to share information.

The store will remain closed until Friday morning. In an emailed statement, Apple thanked local law enforcement.

"We are so incredibly grateful and relieved that our employees and customers in Amsterdam are safe after this terrifying experience," said a spokesperson for the company. "We want to thank local law enforcement for their exceptional work and ongoing investigation. Our teams and customers took swift action and showed incredible strength and resolve, and we are so thankful for the support and care they've shown each other under such challenging circumstances."