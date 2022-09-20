Windows 11's Big Update New Nvidia GPUs $450 Off 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro iPhone 14 Deals Per-Mile Car Insurance Adnan Syed of 'Serial' Freed Best Full Mattresses iPhone 14 Upgrade?
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Tech

Amazon's Acquisition of Roomba Maker Is Under FTC Scrutiny

The online retailing giant wants to acquire iRobot, which makes the popular robot vacuum cleaners, for $1.7 billion.

Corinne Reichert headshot
Corinne Reichert
Amazon
Sarah Tew/CNET

Amazon's $1.7 billion acquisition of Roomba owner iRobot is being closely looked at by the Federal Trade Commission in a new filing published Tuesday. 

"On September 19, 2022, iRobot and Amazon each received a request for additional information and documentary materials," on the merger, the Form 8-K filing says.

The request for more information indicates the deal is being scrutinized closely by the FTC, according to CNN. 

Amazon in August signed a deal with iRobot to acquire the company. 

"Over many years, the iRobot team has proven its ability to reinvent how people clean with products that are incredibly practical and inventive -- from cleaning when and where customers want while avoiding common obstacles in the home, to automatically emptying the collection bin," Dave Limp, senior vice president of Amazon Devices, said in a statement last month.

Read also: Best Robot Vacuum for 2022