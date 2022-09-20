Amazon's Acquisition of Roomba Maker Is Under FTC Scrutiny

Amazon's $1.7 billion acquisition of Roomba owner iRobot is being closely looked at by the Federal Trade Commission in a new filing published Tuesday.

"On September 19, 2022, iRobot and Amazon each received a request for additional information and documentary materials," on the merger, the Form 8-K filing says.

The request for more information indicates the deal is being scrutinized closely by the FTC, according to CNN.

Amazon in August signed a deal with iRobot to acquire the company.

"Over many years, the iRobot team has proven its ability to reinvent how people clean with products that are incredibly practical and inventive -- from cleaning when and where customers want while avoiding common obstacles in the home, to automatically emptying the collection bin," Dave Limp, senior vice president of Amazon Devices, said in a statement last month.

