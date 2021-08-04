Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser price NYC's COVID vaccination rule New eviction moratorium Amazon's Lord of the Rings series More unemployment refunds from IRS 4th stimulus check update
Amazon unveils programs for unsold merchandise after blowback

The e-commerce giant plans to let third-party sellers mark returned items as "used" for customers to buy.

Brown boxes with Amazon's smiling logo on the side sit on a metal shelf.

Amazon plans to manage its waste after backlash arose over the destruction of unused products. 

Amazon unveiled a plan to cut some of its waste after facing backlash for reportedly destroying thousands of items in one of its UK warehouses last month. In a Wednesday blog post, the e-commerce giant said it has two solutions to resell customer returns and overstock items to give them a second life. 

The first program, called FBA Grade and Resell, will let third-party sellers on Amazon stock returned items as used  products for customers to then purchase. The price of the item will be based on the product's condition. This program is starting in the UK but is coming to the US and other markets later. 

The second program, called FBA Liquidations, will allow sellers to use Amazon to recover some of their inventory cost from their returned or overstocked goods. This program has already started in the US, Germany, France, Italy and Spain, and will begin for the UK in August.

Amazon faced blowback following a June report from UK outlet ITV News. The report found that Amazon was destroying thousands of goods, some returned and some unsold, at one of its warehouses each week. Footage from inside a warehouse located near Glasgow, Scotland, showed a power drill, a book and face masks in their original packaging in carts reportedly headed to a "destruction zone" in the facility.

