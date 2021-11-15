Amazon unveils Black Friday deals starting on Nov. 25

James Martin/CNET

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Amazon is offering up 48 hours of deals as part of its Black Friday shopping event starting on Nov. 25. The retail giant on Monday said it'll be presenting you with "thousands of deals" on items including electronics, toys, kitchen items and Alexa-powered devices.

Black Friday, traditionally the day following Thanksgiving, marks the generally accepted beginning of holiday shopping, but the sales season has been creeping earlier in recent years. Some shoppers may also be looking to grab holiday items earlier this year as the pandemic and shortages of key materials have disrupted global supply chains, meaning online orders could take longer than usual to get delivered.

Amazon on Monday said it's made investments in fulfillment and transportation networks to "ensure reliable delivery for customers this holiday season." The company also highlighted one-day and same-day delivery options available to Amazon Prime members, who pay $119 a year for the subscription service.

People will be able to shop Amazon's Black Friday deals on the retailer's website and shopping app, as well as at some of Amazon's brick-and-mortar stores, from Nov. 25 to 26. Amazon will also have Black Friday livestreams to show off items and announce deals, which can be watched on its site or the Amazon Live app on Fire TV.

Here's a look at some the deals Amazon highlighted for its Black Friday event:

Holiday toy list: Save on dolls, toys and accessories from L.O.L. Surprise, PAW Patrol, Bluey, Little Tikes, Fisher-Price, Barbie, Hot Wheels and more. Save up to 30% on party games from Cards Against Humanity and gifts from Disney, Marvel, DC and PJ Masks.

Save up to 50% on select Prime Video movies to rent or buy, from new releases to classics, plus hit TV shows, seasonal content and more. And save with Amazon Music Unlimited, free for three months for new customers, or free for six months with the purchase of select Amazon Echo devices. Readers can also save up to 80% on more than 100 bestsellers on Kindle, 50% or more on select Kindle Exclusive titles, up to 50% on Amazon exclusive print titles and up to 30% on children's books. Virtual travel and experiences: Save up to 50% on all Amazon Explore experiences, hosted by local experts. US customers have access to a wide range of livestreamed, interactive experiences across the globe. Customers can shop unique items, learn how holidays are celebrated around the world and gift experiences to their friends and family.