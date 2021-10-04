Amazon to start 'Black Friday-worthy' deals today

Angela Lang/CNET

Amazon is kicking off the holiday shopping season earlier than ever. The e-commerce giant said on Monday that it will be unveiling "Black Friday-worthy" deals starting Monday across every category on its site.

You can take a look at the discounts for the day at the Epic Deals section of Amazon's website or mobile app, or by asking, "Alexa, what are my deals?"

In preparation for the holiday season, Prime members in the US can now send gifts to friends and family with just an email address or mobile phone number using the Amazon shopping app. You don't need to know the recipient's address. Amazon didn't immediately respond to CNET's request for more details on how this feature would work.

Amazon isn't the only one starting holiday deals early. Target will kick off its holiday shopping season with a Deal Day sale that will run from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12.