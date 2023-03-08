Amazon to Close 8 Go Convenience Stores

Amazon is permanently closing eight of its Amazon Go convenience stores.

The cashierless stores are located in New York City, Seattle and San Francisco. Two Seattle-based stores have been shut for some time, Amazon says, but six stores still operating -- two in New York City and four in San Francisco -- are set to close April 1.

"Like any physical retailer, we periodically assess our portfolio of stores and make optimization decisions along the way," Amazon said in a statement. "We remain committed to the Amazon Go format, operate more than 20 Amazon Go stores across the US, and will continue to learn which locations and features resonate most with customers as we keep evolving our Amazon Go stores."

Amazon Go stores allow people to shop without standing in a checkout line -- customers enter the store using the Amazon app, grab what they want and exit the store, and the bill is paid via a credit card on the app.

Last month, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said the company wants to "go big" on another kind of physical store, grocery stores. Last year, Amazon announced it would be closing all of its physical bookstores, as well as its Pop Up and 4-star stores.

The company says it'll continue to open new Amazon Go stores, such as a recently opened store in Puyallup, Washington.