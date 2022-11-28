Amazon Spin and Win: Last Chance to Play to Win $20 in Credit

If you're already shopping Amazon's Cyber Monday deals, don't miss out on its Spin & Win game you can play in the Amazon app to potentially save more money.

There are six options you can land on: $5 off, two spots for $10 off, $20 off and two spots that say "better luck next time." If you win, the amount you land on will be credited to your account.

The game will be available until Monday, Nov. 28, at 11:59 p.m. PT (2:59 a.m. ET). You can only play once a day and don't have to make a purchase to participate. If you haven't played yet, today is your last chance to spin the wheel.

Even if you don't win, you'll still be entered into a sweepstakes to potentially win $500 each day. Here's how to get started. For more, check out the best Cyber Monday deals under $25 and Cyber Monday deals at Walmart that you can't find at Amazon.

How to play Amazon's Spin & Win game

Find out if you're a winner in today's Amazon Spin & Win game.

1. Open or download the Amazon app on your phone and sign in to your Amazon account. You can also scan the QR code in the photo.

2. Search "Spin and Win" in the Search bar. At the top of the page, you'll see the banner for Spin & Win. Tap it.

3. Now you can tap to spin the wheel and see if you're a winner instantly.

If you're a winner, follow the on-screen instructions to claim your prize. Again, even if you're not a winner, you'll automatically be entered into the sweepstakes.

How many prizes will be given away each day?

Here's the breakdown of the prizes offered:

$5 credit: 5,000 given away per day

$10 credit: 2,500 given away per day

$20 credit: 1,000 given away per day

Amazon isn't the only company with Cyber Monday deals. Check out the discounts happening at Target, Walmart and Best Buy.