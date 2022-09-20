Amazon Shopping Secret: If You Want to Save Money, Start Here

Everything seems to be getting more expensive, and if you're looking to help make your dollar stretch a little farther you need to see this. There's no reason to stop buying the nice-to-haves because the necessities are taking up all your money, when you can do both instead. Amazon sells hundreds of thousands of products at all different prices, some of which are on sale and some are not. Wouldn't it be really useful to see everything that had a coupon available in one place?

Your time is extremely valuable. Spending too much time looking for a discount means that you're taking away time that could be spent doing something else, like cleaning, a passion project or spending time with the family. You don't need to be an expert coupon-clipper to save at Amazon. In fact, the online retailer makes it extremely easy to use coupons, as long as you know where to look.

Let's walk through how to find the main coupon page, how to navigate it to ensure you're finding all the best ones, and what to look out for during checkout to maximize your savings. While you're in the shopping mood, be sure to check out this time-saving tip when shopping at Wayfair, and did you know StockX is much more than just a place to find and buy sneakers?

Shop with these free Amazon coupons and save

Amazon

1. Head to .

2. Navigate the menus on the left-hand side to find your preferred product category.

3. Click or tap on the Clip Coupon button under the desired product.

4. Click on the product image or product name to view the promotion.

5. Use the Add to Cart button on the desired product.

6. Navigate to your Amazon Cart.

7. Click Proceed to Checkout.

8. Ensure the discount is reflected in your total. If not, paste in the coupon code you copied earlier.

9. Check out with your preferred payment method and shipping address.

It's that easy, really. Whether you need toilet paper, clothing, back-to-school supplies or a gift for a friend, odds are there's a version of it that's on sale with a coupon at Amazon.

How about multiple Amazon coupons on the same order?

Yes. You can add multiple products and discounts to your cart at the same time. Most Amazon coupons only allow you to buy a single unit of each product at the discounted rate, though. This means you can't add 10 of a particular item and receive the discount on all of them, but you can add 10 different products to your cart from the promotions and receive the designated discounts on each of them.

Forget to use the discount?

Amazon is pretty strict in its policies, and if the discount isn't showing before you check out, the company won't refund the difference. You'll want to check your cart during this process to ensure that it shows the expected discount amount before putting in your payment method.

Don't let your shopping end there. In addition to coupons, did you know that Amazon has another whole section of discounted items with huge discounts? You don't have to look too hard to find a discount, as long as you know the right sections of Amazon's expansive site to shop.

How do Amazon returns work for these products?

The coupons here have no bearing on Amazon's return policy. You'll still be able to return the item should it not meet your needs, but you'll only be refunded the amount that you paid for it. If there are multiple coupons on your order it may look a bit trickier since the discount amount will be different, but you will be refunded the price of the item plus any applicable sales tax.

