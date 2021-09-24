CDC director endorses Pfizer booster for frontline workers iPhone 13 launches: Best deals China: All cryptocurrency transactions illegal PS5 restock tracker Tiger King 2 Google Doodle honors Christopher Reeve
Amazon reportedly set to launch larger Echo, TV sound bar and more

Amazon will launch a slew of new products including a wall-mounted Echo, TV sound bar and wearables, reports Bloomberg.

A host of new products could be coming from Amazon.

Amazon has a slew of new devices and services under development including a larger Echo with a wall-mountable screen, a TV sound bar, more advanced car technology and wearable tech, according to a report Friday from Bloomberg

And, Bloomberg says, it's possible that some of the new innovations could be rolled out at the company's fall product launch event set for Tuesday. Others could launch next year or later, if they become real at all.

The products are coming out of Amazon's Lab126 division, which created top-selling products like the original Echo and the Alexa voice assistant. 

Officials for Amazon didn't immediately return an email seeking comment.