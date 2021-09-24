Amazon reportedly set to launch larger Echo, TV sound bar and more

Getty

Amazon has a slew of new devices and services under development including a larger Echo with a wall-mountable screen, a TV sound bar, more advanced car technology and wearable tech, according to a report Friday from Bloomberg.

And, Bloomberg says, it's possible that some of the new innovations could be rolled out at the company's fall product launch event set for Tuesday. Others could launch next year or later, if they become real at all.

The products are coming out of Amazon's Lab126 division, which created top-selling products like the original Echo and the Alexa voice assistant.

Officials for Amazon didn't immediately return an email seeking comment.