Amazon reportedly reduces COVID-19 isolation period for US workers

Amazon is cutting down the amount of time that US workers have to isolate if they test positive for COVID-19, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

Employees will now be able to return to work after seven days of isolation, the e-commerce giant reportedly said in a staff memo. That's down from 10 days and comes after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also reduced its recommended quarantine duration to five days. Amazon employees who isolate will also get up to 40 hours of paid leave, according to the Journal.

In line with the CDC's protocol, workers reportedly don't have to show a negative COVID-19 test to come back to work.

As the country's second-biggest private employer, Amazon has nearly one million employees in the US, according to the Journal.

The move comes as the omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to spread rapidly. On Monday, the US reported more than 1 million new COVID cases, and infections and hospitalizations are on the rise. Several large tech companies, including T-Mobile and Meta, scaled back their plans for CES 2022 this week, and big events like the Grammys and Sundance have either been postponed or will transition to a virtual show.