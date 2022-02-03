Amazon Prime is getting a price hike in the US

Ronny Hartmann/Getty Images

Amazon had good news for investors today with better-than-expected quarterly earnings, but bad news for subscribers of its Amazon Prime service: the annual membership cost in the US has been increased from $119 to $139, while the monthly rate has been bumped up from $12.99 to $14.99.

Amazon gave several reasons for the price hike in its earnings press release, including more exclusive shows on Prime Video like The Wheel of Time and the upcoming The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, as well as expanded availability for same-day shipping.

This is the first price hike since 2018, when Amazon increased its annual rate from $99 to $119 and monthly rate from $10.99 to $12.99.