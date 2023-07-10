Amazon Prime Day Expands to Travel Deals

Among all the other Amazon Prime Day deals, be on the lookout for something a little different this year: travel deals.

Amazon has partnered with travel booking site Priceline to offer you 20% off Hotel Express Deals when Prime Day launches on July 11. A minimum purchase of $300 is required for the deal, with a maximum savings of $75.

Priceline's Express Deals are travel bookings that are already discounted prior to the additional Prime Day discount. The catch is that you won't know the name of the hotel until after you book. These bookings are also non-refundable.

These deals could be worth it if the discount is steep enough, because while you won't know which hotel you've booked until right after paying, you will know the minimum star rating, location and amenities of the hotel.

If you're looking for more ways to spend this Prime Day, you can check out CNET's Prime Day live blog and all the Prime Day deals not at Amazon.