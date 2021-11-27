Amazon Cyber Monday: The deals have already started. These are the best ones

Deal Savings Price













Spoiler alert: They have different names, but Black Friday and Cyber Monday are really one, days-long sale with different branding. And Amazon has already flipped the switch to Cyber Monday, even if most of the actual deals are still the ones we've been seeing for the past few days, including Fire TV Sticks, Echo speakers and displays, Kindle readers, Fire tablets, Ring doorbells and more -- including headphones from Sony, Apple and Bose, TVs, laptops and everything else under the sun.

Amazon has been matching some of the most popular Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals from other retailers, though some prices are in flux. The $159 AirPods Pro, for instance, jumped to $170 -- but since they're out of stock at Walmart, that's the best current online deal. However, inventory does seem to be a problem already and we can't say how much stock is left. If you see a deal you want, grab it.

Amazon Cyber Monday deals at a glance





















Although Amazon has been running discounts for some time, we saw a significant increase in the number of Black Friday deals available yesterday. This page was last updated Saturday, Nov. 27 with new deals and pricing.

Amazon Cyber Monday PC deals

Amazon's Cyber Monday PC deals include a wide variety of Chromebook models, some tablets and a whole bunch of PC accessories like storage, keyboards, headsets and more.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET The Chromebook Flex 3 from Lenovo features an 11.6-inch display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and up to 10 hours of battery life per charge. While not designed for intense gaming or video editing, Chromebooks are great for web browsing, social use, document creation and more. This Chromebook appears to get updates through June 2028.

More great Amazon Cyber Mondayy PC deals:

Amazon Cyber Monday Echo and Fire device deals

Tyler Lizenby/CNET This is the latest Echo Show 5 that was just released a few months ago. It offers improved cameras for video calls, and still has a physical camera shutter to protect your privacy. You can add a Blink Camera for $5 more if you bundle them together as well.

Amazon The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is new this year, and it sits just above the Fire TV Stick 4K in Amazon's lineup. It's $10 more than the regular Fire TV Stick 4K, but for the extra $10 you get 40% more power (which means faster app loads and better overall navigation), as well as Wi-Fi 6 support for faster streaming.

Amazon This bundle is on sale for the same price as just the Ring doorbell on its own, so you're essentially getting the Echo Dot for free. The Ring doorbell can send notifications about who's coming and going straight to your phone, and with the Echo Dot you can even chat directly with visitors.

More great Amazon Cyber Monday Echo and Fire device deals:

Amazon Cyber Monday TV deals

If you need a new TV for a room of your home or happen to be looking to upgrade your audio or streaming experience, these Amazon Black Friday TV deals are what you'll want to check out. There are lots of TVs on sale, from basic 1080p sets to top of the line OLED 4K TVs, so don't miss out right now.

Amazon This year Amazon began making its own television sets that ran the Fire TV OS alongside the Insignia and Toshiba models that do the same. The Omni Series offers hands-free TV with Alexa and Dolby Vision, where the 4-Series has a few less features but comes in a bit cheaper. There are multiple sizes available for each model.

Sarah Tew/CNET This is the best deal in streaming devices we've found. The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is currently on sale for less than the Roku Express 4K Plus, our favorite overall streaming device. The two are basically identical so we recommend buying whichever one costs less. The Streaming Stick 4K offers support for Dolby Vision HDR, while the Express 4K Plus does not. The other main difference between the two is the Streaming Stick 4K's narrow rectangular design, which plugs directly into an HDMI slot in the back of the TV. Both streamers offer a voice remote, 4K HDR streaming and Roku's excellent interface, which we like better than Fire TV or Google TV. Read our Roku Streaming Stick 4K review.

More great Cyber Monday Friday TV deals:

Amazon Cyber Monday kitchen deals

Air fryers, cookware, blenders, coffee machines and so much more are included in Amazon's Cyber Monday kitchen deals. Whether you want a new Hydro Flask to store your water or a Nespresso to brew you a great cup of coffee in the morning, these are the discounts you've been waiting for.

Nespresso Making a delicious cup of coffee at home just got a whole lot more affordable with these great Nespresso deals. You can make coffee, iced coffee, espresso and much more with just the tap of a button. The roast is consistent every time and the Nespresso does all the work for you, there's no settings to change or anything based on the pod you use.

More great Amazon Cyber Monday kitchen deals:

Amazon Cyber Monday Headphone deals

If you're in the market for a new set of headphones, Amazon's Cyber Monday deals have you covered. The online retailer has wireless, wired, on-ear, in-ear and more all at amazing prices right now. There's a ton of brands on sale as well as different styles and colors, so be sure to check them all out now.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET The second-gen AirPods from Apple are on sale now at Amazon. During the current promotion you'll save $20 off the list price on Amazon at checkout, bringing your total down to $100 for the earbuds and charging case. Read our Apple AirPods 2019 review.

David Carnoy/CNET With the arrival of Beats new Fit Pro earbuds, I assumed we'd see some nice discounts on the earlier and less feature-rich Beats Studio Buds, which list for $150, or only $50 less than the new $200 Beats Fit Pro. I predicted we might see their price dip to $100 and sure enough, that's what their price is (and a new low). The Beats Studio Buds look a lot like the rumored stemless AirPods that people were talking about but never materialized -- as AirPods anyway. Geared toward both iOS and Android users, they're missing a few key features on the Apple side of things (there's no H1 or W1 chip), but they're small, lightweight earbuds that are comfortable to wear and offer good sound. They fit most ears securely, including mine -- I run with them without a problem -- but others may find a better fit with the Beats Fit Pro and their integrated wing tips. Note that using code BYZPPJADUODB during checkout will score you a $10 Amazon credit in addition to the upfront discount. Read our Beats Studio Buds review.

More great Amazon Cyber Monday headphone deals:

When do Amazon Cyber Monday deals end?

Amazon's Cyber Monday deals are mostly an extension of the company's Black Friday deals, which have been live for almost a week or longer. Amazon continues to push new daily deals at midnight PT, so be sure to keep checking back for what's new and to make sure you aren't missing out on any great deals. But don't delay: While a handful of Amazon Cyber Monday deals may stay on for a few hours, or even days, most of the best prices will end at the end of the day on Nov. 29.

Will Amazon have the PS5 or Xbox Series X for Cyber Monday?

Honestly, it's unknown at this point. Amazon could hold another restock event at any point during the weekend. As it stands now, we anticipate that Walmart will have some online availability on Cyber Monday, but nothing else is confirmed or rumored at this point.