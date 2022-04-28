Amazon Confirms Prime Day Will Be in July

Amazon on Thursday confirmed that this year's Prime Day shopping event will take place in July, though it didn't offer up a specific date.

"This year, Prime Day will take place in July in more than 20 countries," reads a release from the retail giant. "During Amazon's annual shopping event, Prime members will be able to save on products from national brands and small businesses across every category."

Amazon confirmed the timing in its financial results for its first quarter, which ended March 31.

In previous years, Prime Day was typically held in mid-July, but the two-day shopping event was delayed to October in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, Amazon held its earliest Prime Day ever on June 21-22.

While Amazon didn't reveal sales numbers for Prime Day 2021, the company said shoppers bought more than 250 million items. Among the top-selling items were home goods, including Roomba vacuums and Keurig coffee makers, as well as the company's own Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa voice control, Amazon said.

Amazon in February raised the price of its Prime membership, from $119 to $139 for an annual subscription and from $13 to $15 for a monthly subscription.