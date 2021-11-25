Amazon Black Friday deals 2021: New daily deals are here

Rob Rodriguez/CNET

For Black Friday 2021 Amazon was a lot less specific about the deals we would be seeing than it has in past years. The initial Amazon Black Friday deals press release indicated some product category savings that would be seen, but no specific deal call outs like we have seen in year's past. While a bit worrisome at first, it seems as though Amazon has really pulled through and brought a whole bunch of great deals to the table this year with Black Friday pricing already live for tons of products.

Amazon has been matching some of the most popular Black Friday deals from other retailers all month long, like the $159 AirPods Pro, an earlier AirPods sale, and the online retailer is even beating other retailers to price drops that are advertised for later this week. Retail stores are closed on Thanksgiving, which means that there will be a lot of extra online shopping, and Amazon may be one of the best places to do all of that this year.

Amazon has been running Black Friday deals for what feels like months at this point, but we've seen a significant increase in the number of deals available over the past day or two. This page was last updated Thursday, Nov. 25 with new deals and pricing.

Amazon Black Friday PC deals

Amazon's Black Friday PC deals include a wide variety of Chromebook models, some tablets and a whole bunch of PC accessories like storage, keyboards, headsets and more.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET The Chromebook Flex 3 from Lenovo features an 11.6-inch display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and up to 10 hours of battery life per charge. While not designed for intense gaming or video editing, Chromebooks are great for web browsing, social use, document creation and more. This Chromebook appears to get updates through June 2028.

More great Amazon Black Friday PC deals:

Amazon Black Friday Echo & Fire device deals

Amazon The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is new this year, and it sits just above the Fire TV Stick 4K in Amazon's lineup. It's $10 more than the regular Fire TV Stick 4K, but for the extra $10 you get 40% more power (which means faster app loads and better overall navigation), as well as Wi-Fi 6 support for faster streaming.

More great Amazon Black Friday Echo & Fire Device deals:

Amazon Black Friday TV deals

If you need a new TV for a room of your home or happen to be looking to upgrade your audio or streaming experience, these Amazon Black Friday TV deals are what you'll want to check out. There are lots of TVs on sale, from basic 1080p sets to top of the line OLED 4K TVs, so don't miss out right now.

Amazon This year Amazon began making its own television sets that ran the Fire TV OS alongside the Insignia and Toshiba models that do the same. The Omni Series offers hands-free TV with Alexa and Dolby Vision, where the 4-Series has a few less features but comes in a bit cheaper. There are multiple sizes available for each model.

More great Amazon Black Friday TV deals:

Amazon Black Friday Kitchen deals

Air fryers, cookware, blenders, coffee machines and so much more are included in Amazon's Black Friday kitchen deals. Whether you want a new Hydro Flask to store your water or a Nespresso to brew you a great cup of coffee in the morning, these are the discounts you've been waiting for.

Nespresso Vertuo Plus: From $120 Save up to $45 Nespresso Making a delicious cup of coffee at home just got a whole lot more affordable with these great Nespresso deals. You can make coffee, iced coffee, espresso and much more with just the tap of a button. The roast is consistent every time and the Nespresso does all the work for you, there's no settings to change or anything based on the pod you use.

More great Amazon Black Friday kitchen deals:

Amazon Black Friday Headphone deals

If you're in the market for a new set of headphones, Amazon's Black Friday deals have you covered. The online retailer has wireless, wired, on-ear, in-ear and more all at amazing prices right now. There's a ton of brands on sale as well as different styles and colors, so be sure to check them all out now.

David Carnoy/CNET With the arrival of Beats new Fit Pro earbuds, I assumed we'd see some nice discounts on the earlier and less feature-rich Beats Studio Buds, which list for $150, or only $50 less than the new $200 Beats Fit Pro. I predicted we might see their price dip to $100 and sure enough, that's what their price is (and a new low). The Beats Studio Buds look a lot like the rumored stemless AirPods that people were talking about but never materialized -- as AirPods anyway. Geared toward both iOS and Android users, they're missing a few key features on the Apple side of things (there's no H1 or W1 chip), but they're small, lightweight earbuds that are comfortable to wear and offer good sound. They fit most ears securely, including mine -- I run with them without a problem -- but others may find a better fit with the Beats Fit Pro and their integrated wing tips. Note that using code BYZPPJADUODB during checkout will score you a $10 Amazon credit in addition to the upfront discount. Read Beats Studio Buds review.

More great Amazon Black Friday headphone deals:

When do Amazon Black Friday deals start?

Amazon's Black Friday deals have actually already started officially. It began official Black Friday deals last week with an initial round of Echo and Fire TV devices, and has rolled out new offers each morning. Amazon continues to push new daily deals at midnight P.T, so be sure to keep checking back for what's new and to make sure you aren't missing out on any great deals.

Will Amazon have PS5 or Xbox Series X for Black Friday?

Honestly, it's unknown at this point. Amazon could hold another restock event at any point during the weekend. As it stands now, we anticipate that GameStop will have some in-store availability on Thanksgiving evening, but nothing else is confirmed or rumored at this point.