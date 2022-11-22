Amazon Black Friday Cheat Sheet: The Ultimate Shopping Guide

Black Friday deals at Amazon came early. We're days away from the shopping holiday's official start, and the retailer is already offering discounts on tons of items -- some of which just might be on your holiday wish list.

Amazon certainly isn't the only retailer getting into the Black Friday spirit. Apple kicked off its holiday deals last week with sales on AirPods, Apple Watches and MacBooks. Best Buy also has discounts on TVs, laptops and all other tech in between right now. Not to mention, Target, Walmart and Kohl's have each rolled out savings well before Black Friday finally arrives later this week.

With what seems like a bajillion sales happening at once, how do you find the ones that are worth the money? And is there any way to get ready for Black Friday ahead of time? To guide you through Black Friday shopping on Amazon -- from how to to how to find the best deals -- we created this cheat sheet. Read on to learn some of the key ways to "win" at Amazon Black Friday shopping.

Shopping in person this Black Friday? Check out these ad scans from Costco, Macy's and a dozen of other retailers.

How to prepare for Black Friday on Amazon

Black Friday deals are in full swing on Amazon. Before you kick-start your shopping, though, there are a couple things you'll want to consider doing, like signing up for Amazon Prime if you don't already have a membership.

Unlike for Amazon Prime Day, the e-commerce company's popular deals event that happens in the summer, you don't need a Prime membership to shop Amazon's Black Friday sales. However, that doesn't mean you won't want one. Amazon Prime members get access to exclusive deals on everything from tech and beauty items to home decor. That's in addition to free one- and two-day shipping, same-day delivery on qualifying items and much more.

Amazon

How to get the best deals on Amazon

Amazon's Black Friday deals all live on a dedicated page on the company's site. But if you find perusing hundreds of thousands of sales overwhelming, we have a better option. To make Black Friday shopping easier, we've curated our top picks. Hit the links below to find all the best deals on Amazon devices like Echos, Fire TVs and Ring cameras, as well as sales on everything from AirPods to workout equipment.

Other Amazon perks you should know about

Amazon Prime is more than just exclusive deals and free shipping. Members can also score hidden perks like access to HBO shows and Thursday night NFL football games without cable. You can even choose to try on clothes and shoes before buying them. Plus, Prime members can save on Grubhub orders, too. Learn more at the link below.

For more information on Black Friday and the retailers offering deals, take a look at CNET's live roundup of the best sales happening now.