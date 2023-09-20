X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement

Amazon Advances Alexa Accessibility With Eye Gaze, Call Translation

Amazon highlighted the accessibility features during its fall hardware event.

meara-isenberg-headshot.png
meara-isenberg-headshot.png
Meara Isenberg Associate Writer
Meara covers streaming service news for CNET. She recently graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where she wrote for her college newspaper, The Daily Texan, as well as for state and local magazines. When she's not writing, she likes to dote over her cat, sip black coffee and try out new horror movies.
See full bio
Meara Isenberg
eye gaze on alexa

Eye Gaze on Alexa is coming to Amazon's new Fire Max 11 Tablet.

 Amazon/CNET

Amazon on Wednesday introduced new Alexa features geared toward making its devices and services accessible to more customers. The announcements came during its fall hardware event, which also brought new products such as Ring and Blink cameras and a Fire TV Soundbar.

One new feature is Eye Gaze on Alexa, which allows people with mobility or speech disabilities to use the usually voice-controlled assistant with their eyes. People will be able to gaze at their tablet to perform preset Alexa actions such as controlling their smart home, playing shows and music, and making calls. It'll be available later this year on the Fire Max 11 Tablet at no extra cost, Amazon said in a blog post

230920-site-amazon-fall-event-supercut-thumbnail
Watch this: Watch Everything Amazon Just Announced at its Devices Event

Amazon also spotlighted Call Translation, a feature launching to Echo Show and Alexa mobile app users in the US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain later this year. Call Translation allows you to have your Alexa calls automatically translated through on-screen captions in over 10 languages, including English, French, Spanish, German and Portuguese. 

"This helps all of our customers communicate more easily whether they identify as deaf or hard of hearing, or have multilingual families," said Heather Zorn, vice president of Alexa, during the event.

This is a developing story.

Computing Guides

Laptops

Desktops & Monitors

Computer Accessories

Photography

Tablets & E-Readers

3D Printers