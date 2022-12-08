'Alexa, Thank My Driver': Make Amazon Pay Your Delivery Driver an Extra $5 Tip

During these busy times, Amazon drivers are delivering a whole lot of packages. Odds are you've had a package (or 10, we aren't judging) delivered to your home, and wouldn't it be nice to have an easy way to thank the driver without having to try to catch them when they're at your house? Well, Amazon is doing just that this holiday season. Introducing, "Alexa, tip my driver."

By using this simple Alexa command, you can score your delivery driver a $5 tip at no cost to you. That's right, Amazon will pay drivers a $5 tip for each thank you received, so why wouldn't you give it a shot? It takes less than a minute, and these gestures can go a long way to the people who bring us our packages all year long.

Odds are you do a lot of your shopping on Amazon these days. From easy ways to save money with coupons to the lack of shipping fees and the great subscribe and save benefits, it would be easy to just keep getting more deliveries, without thinking about the people who are making them during.

How to reward your Amazon driver with a $5 tip

Amazon

If you have an Alexa device at home, like an Echo, Echo Dot or even just the mobile app (Alexa or Amazon Shopping), all you have to do is say "Alexa, thank my driver" and the delivery driver who made the most recent package delivery to your home will be notified of your appreciation. Amazon is going to be paying out a $5 tip per thank you for each of the first 1 million thank yous received, and to sweeten the pot even more the five drivers who get the most thank yous during this period will be awarded an extra $10,000 for them and $10,000 for a charity of their choice.

Which drivers are eligible for the $5 tip?

Amazon will be rewarding its Flex delivery partners, delivery associates employed by Amazon Delivery Service Partners and Hub DP drivers. Deliveries made by other partners, like the USPS, FedEx and UPS, will not be eligible for the money, but Amazon will continue to share the thanks with them.

How will you know if your driver will get the $5 tip?

After you say "Alexa, thank my driver," Alexa will respond with different messages. If your order was eligible and your driver will receive a tip, Alexa will reply saying "Glad you enjoyed your most recent delivery. Since you shared your appreciation with your driver, as a special thanks this holiday season, your driver will receive an extra $5 at no cost to you. This promotion is for a limited time only."

What happens after the 1 million thank yous are paid out?

After the 1 millionth thank you, Amazon will continue to share your appreciation with the drivers, though there will be no monetary incentive for them at that time.

It's worth noting that this comes hot on the heels of Amazon being sued for allegedly withholding tips from drivers on its Amazon Flex service, though we do believe that Amazon will actually make these payments for the promotional period.