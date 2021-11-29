39 Cyber Monday deals that end at midnight tonight

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Cyber Monday is officially here. That means you don't have a lot of time left to snag great deals at majorly discounted pricing. It feels like Black Friday deals have been going for over a month, but Cyber Monday generally marks your last chance to save big ahead of the holidays.

We expect that many of these deals will be gone by the end of today -- and then you'll be stuck paying full price tomorrow for the same items. We recommend avoiding the hassle and shopping now.

Best Cyber Monday deals to buy today

Beats Studio Buds: $100 (save $60)

The Beats Studio Buds are one of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday headphone deals we've seen yet. There were a lot of early AirPods deals, but for anyone seeking alternatives, these are the ones to pick up. Right now, you can save $50 on the purchase of the truly wireless headphones, and then Amazon will offer a $10 credit toward a future purchase when you add code BYZPPJADUODB during checkout.

With the Studio Buds you get basically all the same great features that you do with AirPods, just with a different design. They come in three colors, support near-instant pairing with Apple devices, have an IPX4 water resistance rating and much more. Grab a pair to try for yourself now.

Apple Watch Series 6: From $299 (save $100)



Black Friday brought us a bunch of great Apple Watch discounts, but this Cyber Monday Apple Watch deal may be the best one yet. Walmart has the Apple Watch Series 6 on sale for $299 in limited colors and configurations. Unfortunately, some of the colors have already sold out and are not likely to return. There are discounts on the larger one as well, with prices starting at $329.

If you're interested in picking up a Series 6 for yourself, you'll need to act quick. We don't expect this will last through the end of the day, so grab one now!

Apple 21.5-inch iMac (2020): $799 (save $300)

Looking to upgrade your home office space this holiday season? Whether you're replacing an aging computer or have someone in your life who's ready for their first one, this iMac is a great investment. It's currently $300 off the regular selling price, which is a sizable discount considering it's the 2020 model. This one doesn't have the M1 chip, but instead is powered by a 7th-gen Intel Core i5 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.

You can opt for the new if you want something a bit newer with even better specs.

Roborock S4 Max Robot Vacuum: $280 (save $150)

It's time to stop worrying about vacuuming your floors every single day and offload the task to someone -- or something -- else. This heavily discounted Roborock S4 Max vacuum is on sale for $150 off today, which makes it one of the best prices we've seen. At $280, it's honestly quite a steal. It maps your floor, cleans when you schedule it and offers an ultra-long run time of 180 minutes per charge.

You can control this with Alexa through any Echo product or by using the free Roborock app.

Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Control: $17 (save $13)

Did you know you could turn your basic garage door into a smart garage door by just adding a simple accessory to it? Well, in most cases you can, and it's so worth it. The MyQ connected hub gets programmed to your garage door opener and then allows you to use your phone to control it from anywhere. It works with most garage doors made after 1993, but you'll want to consult with the to ensure yours will work.

To make this deal even sweeter, Amazon is offering people who try this with its Key In-Garage delivery service an extra $30 credit with your first order, which basically means you are earning $13 for buying this and using it.

TCL 55-inch 6-Series Mini LED 4K TV: $700 (save $250)

It's no secret: the CNET team really likes the Mini-LED 6-Series TV from TCL, and we like it even more at this discounted price. A bunch of the sizes are discounted right now, including the 65 and 75-inch model should you be looking for something larger than this. In our TCL 6-Series TV review, David Katzmaier compared this to other "mainstream-priced" TVs and this set continues to be his top pick, earning it an Editors' Choice award.

SodaStream Jet: $55 (save $25)

Whether you're tired of buying bubble water to drink or are trying to cut back on other sugary drinks, SodaStream is a great way to help you out. In just a few seconds (literally) you can turn any plain water into the bubbly, delicious beverage of your dreams. There are a few kits on sale at Amazon, depending what you want it to come with. For most people, the basic one is the only one needed. You can buy flavors separately to change things up, or you can drink the carbonated water as it is when you're finished using the SodaStream.

Echo Show 5: $45 (save $40)

Amazon's newest Echo Show 5 is at its lowest price to date, but you're going to need to wait a few weeks to get your hands on one. You can place your order now to lock in this nearly 50% discount, but unfortunately Amazon is showing that delivery won't happen until later in December as it stands now. The Show 5 has a 5-inch display that can be used to showcase your favorite photos, video chat with friends, read recipes, control your smart home devices and much more.

This discounted price could disappear at any time, especially considering that it's already backordered, so be sure to get your purchase completed before that happens.

Gourmia 8-Quart Air Fryer: $59 (save $30)

Air fryers are all the rage this Black Friday shopping season, and if you've somehow managed to avoid buying one all this time let's change that. This 8-quart option from Gourmia has a bunch of different presets so you can easily (and properly) cook your food without worrying about temperatures and times. The capacity is large enough to cook for multiple people at the same time, and an air fryer is a great tool to use to cook french fries, chicken, vegetables and so much more.

Hulu: 12 months for $12 (save $72)

It's that time of the year again: the one time that for new customers (and select returning ones), making it nearly impossible to avoid signing up for the streaming service. Right now, you can get 12 months of access to the ad-supported plan for just 99 cents per month, which is $6 less than what you'll be able to sign up tomorrow.

You can cancel at any time if you decide that you don't want to keep the $1 membership around any longer, though it's worth noting that after the 12 months it will begin billing you at the full regular price so be sure to set a reminder to avoid any unwanted charges.

More great Cyber Monday deals

(save $50)

(save $20)

(save $26)



(save $71)

(save $30)

(save $45)

(save $79)

(save $80)

(save $100)

(save $34)

(save $21)

(save $30)

(save $150)

(save $300)

(save $80)

(save $208)

(save $60)

(save $9)

(save $20)

(save $10)

(save $90)

(save $30)

(save $30)

(save $90)

(save $70)

(save $21)

(save $60)



