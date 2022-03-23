24-Hour Best Buy Flash Sale Features Deals on Laptops, Tablets, TVs and More -- Today Only

Best Buy/Screenshot by CNET

Best Buy just launched a new 24-hour flash sale, with savings on smart TVs, wireless headphones, small appliances and much more. Big brands like Sony, Samsung, Dell, Apple and more have cut prices on popular items. And if you're currently in the market for a new computer or tablet, now could be the time to take the plunge, as some great options are marked down, including an . If you see something you want, act fast -- these deals expire tonight.

The clock is running on this flash sale, so we've picked out some of our favorite offers to help save you time. Take advantage of spring savings and upgrade to the latest tech while prices are slashed. Check out some of these great deals below and before this flash sale ends.

This versatile 2-in-1 laptop can handle your daily computing tasks and stream the entertainment you want with ease. The 8GB RAM reduces slowdowns and allows for multitasking across tabs, while the Intel Core i5 processor provides powerful support for programs. It features a 512GB SSD plus 32GB Intel Optane to store files and programs. This Dell also comes equipped with Intel Iris XE integrated graphics, and its flip-and-fold design allows you to work how you need to, wherever you are. The display also comes with Dell Active Pen Support so that you can draw and write with ease, but the stylus is sold separately.

Asus This gaming laptop features an Intel Core i5 processor and an enormous 17-inch FHD display, with 1920x1080 screen resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate for the size and clarity you need to achieve total game immersion. The GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card from NVIDIA keeps things running fast, and with a 512GB solid state drive you can save files faster, store more data and experience gaming without the dreaded midsave crashes or ill-timed lag. Two-Way AI Noise Cancellation filters out unwanted noise and improves audio. And while it comes with Windows 10, it upgrades to Windows 11 for free after purchase.

Lenovo This Android tablet features a 13-inch screen with 2160x1350 screen resolution, capable of streaming 2K HD content. It also supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos audio over four JBL speakers with Lenovo Premium Audio. It is even optimized for gaming with the Qualcomm Adreno 650 GPU and Octa-core processor. The 8-megapixel front facing camera is perfect for video chat and the micro-HDMI port allows you to repurpose your tablet into a second display for your laptop when you're on the go.

