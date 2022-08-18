Galaxy Watch 5 Review Specialty Foods Online 'She-Hulk' Review Disney Streaming Price Hike Raspberry Girl Scout Cookie $60 Off Lenovo Chromebook 3 Fantasy Movies on HBO Max Frontier Internet Review
Science

The Rio Grande and Rhine Rivers Are Both Running Dry

And they aren't the only ones. Climate change continues to take a toll on multiple continents.

Eric Mack headshot
Eric Mack
2 min read
The riverbed of the Rio Grande, dried out and cracked
The dry bed of the Rio Grande.
Climate.gov

Heat waves and wildfires have made their marks on both Europe and North America this summer, but the impacts of climate change are also showing up along the banks of some of the world's most famous rivers -- banks that grow taller as the water dries up to leave beds exposed and cracked in the sun. 

A number of rivers like the Rio Grande, which forms much of the border between the US and Mexico, have run dry seasonally along certain stretches for years now. But lately dry riverbeds have crept ever farther north into New Mexico. Earlier this month, the Rio Grande was more a series of muddy puddles along the section that runs through the heart of Albuquerque. At one point, wildfire broke out along the banks in the city, hopped to an island and then crossed the river before being put out. 

The scope of the trend becomes clearer when viewed from space. 

Two satellite views of the Rhine at Cologne, showing a drop in the river's water level

A view of a healthy Rhine on the left as it flowed through Cologne in 2021, and the river in August 2022 as it dropped to levels at which boats risk running aground. 

 ESA

This month, the European Space Agency's Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellite documented the drop of the Rhine, which is Europe's second largest river. A significant reduction in water levels on the important shipping pathway has made it difficult for boats to navigate without risking damage or running aground.

Much of Europe has experienced heat waves and a dearth of rainfall in recent months.  

It's a scenario familiar to many in the American West, where low flows in the Colorado River basin are causing the region's huge lakes and reservoirs to dry up, revealing decades-old shipwrecks and even bodies from cold criminal cases. 

At least three sets of human remains have turned up at Lake Mead alone, which NASA observed filled to just 27% of its capacity a month ago, on July 18. 

Three satellite views of a section of Lake Mead, showing changing water levels

A three-year comparison of the Overton Arm of Lake Mead that has rapidly retreated amid ongoing drought. 

 NASA Earth Observatory.

Monsoon rains have brought temporary relief to parts of the US Southwest in recent weeks, but against the background of a decades-long megadrought in the region that's the worst in centuries by some measures, it remains just a drop in the bucket, or in the dry lakebed. 