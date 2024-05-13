The Aurora Borealis Was Awe-Inspiring, but the Solar Storm Brought Problems for Farmers

A series of solar storms lit up the night's sky around the world over the weekend, producing awe-inspiring aurora borealis (and australis) displays -- which may not be over yet. But the storms also hit GPS satellites that help power farming tractors used for precise seed planting.

The issues appear to have begun as early as Friday, according to one John Deere equipment dealership in the midwest, earlier reported on by 404 Media. The dealership, called Landmark Implement, posted to its site that GPS-guided planting systems were not performing as expected. It noted that the technological challenges were hitting "all brands of GPS."

"We are in search of a tool to help predict this in the future so that we can attempt to give our customers an alert that this issue may be coming," the dealership wrote. "We do believe this is a historic event and it isn't something that we are going to have to continue to battle frequently."

The ongoing impacts of the geomagnetic storms underscore how important technology such as GPS has become in the two decades since the last major solar events. Over the past decade in particular, industries including farming have begun adopting these technologies in broad ways, including for precision planting using self-driving tractors.

While the impacts are dramatic, they were expected. Governments and companies around the globe have been working to improve the constellation of satellites that power our modern-day GPS.

In the US, the military's Space Force has been working to upgrade to a new technology called GPS III, which features better accuracy and better anti-jamming capabilities. That's in addition to the roughly $2 billion per year Washington spends to keep GPS up and running. GPS III satellites are expected to be operating sometime in 2026 (PDF).

In the meantime, the geomagnetic storms are expected to continue throughout this week, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in a statement. The storm, which the agency said has caused "power grid irregularities" in addition to communications issues, likely won't be as strong as those on May 10-11.