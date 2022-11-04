Why Thanksgiving Turkeys Are So Much More Expensive This Year

Before you invite your whole extended family over for Thanksgiving, check the price of turkey at your local supermarket. The price of whole turkeys has shot up 73%, according to the US Department of Agriculture, from $1.15 per pound in October 2021 to $1.99 in October 2022.



Inflation has pushed up the price of feed and farm labor, but a virulent bird flu epidemic has resulted in more than 47 million chickens and turkeys being destroyed since February 2022. That's when the United States Department of Agriculture announced the first US cases in turkeys at a poultry facility in Indiana.

To date, outbreaks have been detected in at least 42 states.

Avian flu doesn't pose much risk to humans but the economic costs can be dramatic. In 2015, during the last major US outbreak, retail prices for fresh boneless, skinless turkey breast reached a record $5.88 per pound.



That record was shattered in September, when they hit $6.70 per pound, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation, 112% higher than the same time in 2021.

What is bird flu?

Bird flu is caused by avian influenza Type A viruses, which spread naturally among waterfowl and can infect wild birds, domestic poultry and other animals, though rarely humans.

There are more than a dozen strains of bird flu, classified as either "low pathogenic" or "highly pathogenic," depending on their ability to spread disease and kill birds.

The strain bombarding the US right now, Eurasian H5N1, is considered highly pathogenic. It infects the respiratory and gastrointestinal tracts and can quickly tear through an entire flock. Symptoms in birds include a lack of appetite, lethargy, swelling and reduced egg production.

The main source of infection is migratory waterfowl, such as ducks and geese. "They get infected but don't get sick," Denise Derrer, public information director for the Indiana State Board of Animal Health, told CNET of the waterfowl. "Then they shed the virus in their droppings or wherever the land."

The current strain of H5N1 was first reported in Asia and Europe. In the UK, eggs can no longer be labeled free-range because hens have been cooped up for months to avoid infection.

The USDA confirmed the first US case in a wild duck in South Carolina in mid-January. The first case in a commercial farm came just weeks later in a turkey flock in Dubois County, Indiana. Since then, infections have been reported in farms and backyard flocks in at least 42 states.



Over 6 million chickens and turkeys were slaughtered in September alone to limit the spread of the disease.

How bird flu is affecting prices

Rising inflation, labor shortages and supply chain issues have already contributed to meat prices rising across the board -- as has the war in Ukraine, a major supplier of grain used to feed livestock.

The USDA reported that the price of an 8- to 16-pound turkey was $1.99 a pound on Oct. 21, a 73% increase from 2021. And fresh boneless, skinless turkey breast hit a record average of $6.70 per pound in September, according to the American Farm Bureau, an increase of 112% from last year.



Egg prices reached a record high of $3.34 a dozen in July 2022, and have continued to rise. The price for a dozen eggs is more than $4 in many markets, compared to a previous five-year average of $1.29, according to the Farm Bureau.

Is bird flu dangerous to humans?

Human infection is rare, with fewer than 900 cases reported since 2003, according to the World Health Organization. Most were among people working directly with infected birds.

There has been only one confirmed case of bird flu in a human in the US this year so far.

Even if an infected chicken wound up at your local supermarket, avian influenza isn't a foodborne disease. You can't contract it from eating contaminated poultry. But the longer and larger the wave of H5N1outbreaks, the higher the chances it could mutate into a strain that's more infectious to humans.

US health officials continue to monitor the situation, and the CDC has produced a candidate vaccine virus as a precaution.

The last major bird flu epidemic

The first bird flu epidemic in the US was between December 2014 and June 2015 and led to more than 50 million chickens and turkeys being destroyed in what the USDA called "the largest poultry health disaster in US history."

One in 12 turkeys died from either the virus or being culled, according to Gro Intelligence, along with one in eight egg-laying hens. Eighty percent of the birds -- some 39 million -- were euthanized between mid-April and mid-May 2015 alone, mostly in Midwestern states.

Prices quickly soared as a result: In the first five weeks of the epidemic, wholesale chicken breast prices increased 17% domestically, according to the USDA's Economic Research Service and remained inflated for years.

The average cost of a dozen eggs rose 60% and exports plummeted sharply as numerous countries imposed import bans on US poultry.

Henry Niman has been mapping the locations of Eurasian H5N1 cases across the US during the current epidemic. He told CNET that the record number of culled birds in 2015 will be broken this year.

Unlike the earlier epidemic he explained, outbreaks have reached the Atlantic Flyway -- a major north-south migratory corridor that stretches down the Atlantic Coast from Greenland to South America -- and infected birds in the DelMarVa peninsula.

How the poultry industry is fighting back

There is no treatment for avian influenza in birds, only a containment protocol: Any fowl that may have come in contact with the virus is destroyed. In many cases, growers are forced to kill every bird on their farm, though the federal government typically reimburses them for some of the cost.

"The industry learned a lot of lessons from 2015," Derrer said. "They've improved biosecurity measures to prevent the virus from being introduced into farms and barns."

Birds infected with avian influenza will quit drinking water and become lethargic.

"That's the first sign that there's something wrong," Derrer added. "Farms can move faster now and test right away. Even in the middle of the night."

Tyson, which processes a reported 47 million chickens a week nationwide, did not return a request for comment.

A representative from Perdue Farms said the company is closely monitoring the situation, updating farmers daily about potential outbreaks and sending "company flock advisors" to visit farms and review biosecurity procedures.



Poultry industry representatives say they're enforcing strict protocols to control the spread of the virus, including limiting foot traffic on farms, avoiding the sharing of equipment, closing up any holes in barns and making sure water and feed are covered and contaminant-free.



Federal officials have been testing wild birds, which acts as an "early warning system" for outbreaks among commercial flocks, according to the USDA. If an infection is detected in a farm, a six-mile "exclusion zone" is typically placed around the area, with shipments halted and birds tested daily.

