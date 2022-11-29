Watch NASA's Orion Spacecraft Trigger Its Funky Disco 'Party Mode'

Cue up some Bee Gees. Throw on your sequined moon boots. Pour yourself some Tang. We're going to party with NASA's Orion spacecraft.

The Artemis I moon mission is all about testing out the SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft in preparation for sending astronauts into space. That's serious stuff, but it doesn't mean Orion can't have a little fun along the way. On Monday, Orion manufacturer Lockheed Martin shared a short video of what it looks like when the moon-traveling capsule triggers its "party mode" inside.

Any time you fly to the Moon, it's a celebration. Over the weekend, we put on a show for @NASA_Orion's purposeful passengers using our #Callisto tech demo! 🎉🥳@alexa99, party mode!



Bonus: Sound on to hear the ambience of Orion's interior as it travels in deep space. 🔊 pic.twitter.com/ZdEkZHuli8 — Lockheed Martin Space (@LMSpace) November 28, 2022

The video features a voice saying, "Alexa, party mode." The voice assistant responds with "Turning on celebration lighting," which kicks off a multicolored disco-style display inside the capsule. Part of Commander Moonikin Campos, a human-size test manikin on board, is visible in the video.

The party mode feature is part of Orion's Callisto technology demonstration, which includes Amazon's Alexa voice assistant. While Artemis I is uncrewed, future astronauts could use voice commands to add a Star Trek dimension to their flights. That means "party mode" would be just a quick request away should they need to celebrate a milestone, like arriving at the moon.

Artemis I has been progressing fairly smoothly. Orion had a picture-perfect launch, snapped some glorious selfies and set a new record for a human-rated spacecraft by eclipsing Apollo 13's distance of 248,655 miles (400,171 kilometers) from Earth. It's scheduled to return home for a splashdown landing on Dec. 11.

The disco fever visuals for party mode are a lot of fun, but I would suggest a few modifications. Perhaps NASA could rig up a confetti cannon and start playing Sweet Caroline to go along with the light show. It's not a real party if you don't have to clean up after it.