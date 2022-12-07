SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket to Launch Moon Lander and Rover This Weekend: How to Watch

While the Orion spacecraft, a key part of NASA's Artemis I mission, is on its way back to Earth after going far beyond the moon, a new lunar lander from Japan and a small rover from the United Arab Emirates are set to blast off from Florida early Sunday (late Saturday, Pacific Time).

The Hakuto R mission, led by private Japanese company iSpace, will send its M1 lander to the surface of the moon. The lander is 8.5 feet by 7.5 feet (2.6 meters by 2.3 meters) when fully unfolded.

"Our first mission will lay the groundwork for unleashing the moon's potential and transforming it into a robust and vibrant economic system," said Takeshi Hakamada, founder and CEO of iSpace, in a statement.

Hakamada added that the company is hoping to contribute to the Artemis program. The US space agency has already committed to buy moon rocks that M1 will collect.

The launch had been set for last week, but the company postponed it, first to Wednesday morning and then again to Sunday, so that SpaceX could perform additional preflight checks of the launch vehicle. These are the latest of several delays to the launch, which is not all that unusual in the space industry.

The lander and rover will lift off atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, which will then land its first-stage booster about 10 minutes later at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

iSpace was one of the finalists in the Google Lunar X Prize competition, which ended back in 2018 without any winners being declared. But it did raise funds to continue on its own and secure some customers with similar lunar ambitions. That's how a rover named Rashid from the UAE's space program wound up on board M1.

Rashid is set to study moon dust and will send images and data back to Earth.

If the mission succeeds, Japan and the UAE will join the US, Russia and China as the only countries that have managed to put a robot on the lunar surface. Another Lunar X Prize finalist, Israel's SpaceIL, attempted its own lunar landing in 2019, but the mission ended with a crash into the moon that destroyed the spacecraft.

The lander has a long journey between blastoff and lunar touchdown, performing months' worth of tests in space before arrival at the Atlas crater on the near side of the moon, which is scheduled for April.

The launch is set for Sunday morning at 2:38 a.m. ET (11:38 p.m. Saturday PT) from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, and you can watch the feed right here once it becomes available.