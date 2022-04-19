Public Transit Mask Mandate You Missed the Tax Deadline: What to Do PS5 Restock Tracker Thor: Love and Thunder Trailer HP Foldable Laptop Rumor Doctor 'Holoported' to Space Station
Featured Space Climate Biology

See Earth Wear a Freaky Face in Striking Satellite Images

A swirling dance of moisture and dry air gave our planet a reason to smile.

Amanda Kooser headshot
Amanda Kooser
noaasatelliteearthsmileEnlarge Image

What's so funny, Earth? This satellite view shows water vapor imagery forming into what looks like a big grinning face on April 17, 2022.

 NOAA

Want to see our planet looking like a giant smiley-face emoji? Of course you do. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's GOES-West satellite has you covered. NOAA shared a GIF of satellite imagery that makes Earth look like it's wearing a wicked grin.

"This water vapor imagery from GOES-West caught our eye and made us smile," the NOAA satellites team tweeted on Tuesday, describing the sped-up, eight-hour loop from Sunday as a "smiling weather pattern."

The white and blue colors represent moisture, while the orange and red colors show drier air as it moved over Hawaii. GOES-West monitors weather, including storm and lightning activity.  

The grinning Earth has some good company with other space images of objects making faces. The sun looked like a jack-o'-lantern back in 2014 in a NASA Solar Dynamics Observatory image. The Hubble Space Telescope caught sight of a spooky, bug-eyed galaxy system. Mars has a crater known appropriately as Happy Face Crater

Our planet's grinning weather pattern was just a fun coincidence, and it's definitely not a sign clowns from outer space are coming for us.

Now playing: Watch this: Starship, Artemis and the race to low-Earth orbit: What...
9:09