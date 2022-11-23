See Aurora and Shooting Stars Team Up for Glorious Celestial Fireworks

Pause your scrolling. Take a deep breath. Exhale. Press play on this gorgeous video from Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve in Alaska. It's 17 seconds of blissful loveliness as a multicolored aurora wavers across a star-flecked sky. Look for the streaking meteors flying across the scene.

During November, the Leonid meteor shower dazzles the sky with fireballs and long, streaming shooting stars. On a clear night last week, dozens of shooting stars and shimmering aurora put on a show! #Leonids #AuroraBorealis pic.twitter.com/XNyb1kxhxy — Glacier Bay NP (@GlacierBayNPS) November 22, 2022

The park, part of the National Park Service, shared the time-lapse aurora video on Tuesday. Park ranger and media specialist Sean Tevebaugh captured the view last week during the Leonid meteor shower, giving us two celestial events for the price of one.

While the lightshow in the sky steals the scene, there's also a gorgeous landscape down below full of spruce and pine trees and snowy mountains in the distance.

The aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, are caused by our sun's activity. The sun has been particularly peppy lately, making 2022 a great year for the lights. Our closest star is expected to stay active, so the next few years should continue to deliver outstanding auroras, just in case you want to plan a trip to Alaska.

In the meantime, I recommend expanding the Glacier Bay video to full screen and enjoying one of the natural wonders of our world.